Police: 2 Mississippi men wanted on charges in cat-scalding

Images from WLOX

MOSS POINT, Miss. - Police are seeking two men who they say burned a cat by pouring hot liquid on the animal while in a cage.



Moss Point Police have issued misdemeanor arrest warrants for Larry Rostchild Jr., 43 and Laderrick Rostchild, 24, charging them with aggravated cruelty to an animal.



Cmdr. Stacey Deans tells the Sun Herald that police believe the Rostchilds burned the cat, later found dead. The act drew wide attention after a video was posted online Dec. 13.



The men could face fines of up to $2,500 and up to six months in jail. Laderrick Rostchild could also have his parole for previous credit card fraud and absconding supervision convictions revoked.



Karmen Coleman, 23, removed the video after learning she faced charges of rendering criminal assistance. She turned herself in Friday.