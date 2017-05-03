66°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 2 die in shooting at Dallas-area college
IRVING - A Dallas-area community college says it's on lockdown following reports of an intruder, possibly armed.
North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.
Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an "active shooter."
North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor Edwards calls for peaceful reaction to Alton Sterling decision
-
Mayor Broome addresses DOJ decision in Alton Sterling case
-
Alton Sterling's son reacts to DOJ decision: ' I will always be...
-
Sandra Sterling recounts video of her nephew's shooting
-
Department of Justice announcement on Alton Sterling investigation