79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Detroit

46 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 6:22 AM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Detroit Free Press

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say two people have died and a third was injured when a small plane crashed in Detroit while heading to the city's municipal airport.

Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton told reporters the single-engine plane en route to Coleman A. Young International Airport apparently struck a power line and tree Sunday night. He says it burned in a vacant lot.

Thornton says "courageous citizens" rescued the survivor. Thornton says a man and a woman died while the survivor was in critical condition. No one on the ground was injured.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says preliminary information indicates the pilot reported a landing gear problem and low fuel to air traffic controllers shortly before the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days