78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 2 children taken in 1985 found, parent arrested

1 hour 50 minutes 43 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 10:37 AM in News
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Photo: WWLP.com)

SCITUATE, R.I. - Rhode Island State Police say they have located two children reported missing in 1985 and arrested a non-custodial parent wanted for snatching them.

Police on Tuesday didn't immediately identify the children who were taken by the non-custodial parent Aug. 26, 1985.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says sisters Kimberly and Kelly Yates were last seen on that date in Warwick. In 1988, a felony warrant was issued for their mother, Elaine Yates.

Kelly was 10-months old at the time she went missing. Her sister was 3.

Kelly would now be 32; Kimberly would be 35.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days