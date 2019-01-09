60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 2 assault transgender woman in N. Carolina bathroom

2 hours 17 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, January 09 2019 Jan 9, 2019 January 09, 2019 11:01 AM January 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WRAL
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say two women sexually assaulted a transgender woman at a Raleigh bar.
  
News outlets report 38-year-old Amber Harrell and 31-year-old Jessica Fowler are charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.
  
The woman told Raleigh police she was inside the bar's bathroom in December when Harrell and Fowler started verbally abusing her, exposed themselves and started touching her.
  
The woman says Harrell and Fowler continued to assault her outside the bathroom and ignored her and the bartender's orders to stop.
  
The two women were released on bond; it's unclear if they have lawyers.
  
Public bathrooms have been a flashpoint in North Carolina since Republican lawmakers in 2016 required transgender people to use rooms matching their birth certificates. The requirement was rescinded last year.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days