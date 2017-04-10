73°
Police: 2 adults dead, 2 students hurt in San Bernardino school shooting

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAN BERNARDINO - The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says on Twitter that investigators believe "the suspect is down." He says there is no further threat to the school.

Burguan says the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide. He says the shooting happened in a classroom.

He said at least two students were taken to a hospital. The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

