Police: 19-year-old killed in Mother's Day crash on LA 83

IBERIA PARISH- Authorities say an out-of-towner was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Iberia Parish.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. on LA 83 near David J. Berard Road. Authorities say Zachery Hardman of Harrison, West Virginia was killed in the crash.

The investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 19-year-old Katherine Fuselier was driving a 2003 Jeep Rubicon and failed to negotiate a left curve. Police say the Jeep ran off the right side of the road and overturned with both Hardman and Fuselier inside.

Hardman was wearing a seatbelt, but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fuselier was also wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Fuselier was cited for careless operation, but the crash remains under investigation.