Police:19-year-old charged with DWI after crash near LSU

BATON ROUGE – A 19-year-old woman was charged after police say she drunkenly crashed into another vehicle near LSU's campus in December.

Summer Nichole Stevens, 19, was charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, first offense DWI, reckless operation and running a red light.

According to the arrest warrant, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on December 1 near the intersection of Stanford Avenue and Morning Glory Avenue. Investigators say Stevens was driving southbound on Stanford Avenue “in a reckless manner” and ran the posted red light. Stevens crashed into another vehicle, causing severe injuries to herself and another person.

Police say the victim’s tail bone was broken and her pelvic bone was broken in three places.

Documents note that Stevens was extremely intoxicated, had slurred speech, blood shot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her person. Police say she also repeatedly told hospital staff that she was “drunk and intoxicated.”

“Stevens was in the hospital for an extended period of time and will be charged accordingly,” the warrant says.