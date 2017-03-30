Police: 14-year-old shot man who sexually battered him

Germorius Ferguson

BATON ROUGE – Police say a 14-year-old shot a man he said sexually battered him in the backseat of a car earlier this month.

Germorius Ferguson was charged with felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday.

According to arrest records, the 14-year-old was being investigated for attempted murder when he said Ferguson inappropriately touched him. The 14-year-old said he was sitting in the backseat of Ferguson's car when his 16-year-old brother "began talking about 'gay stuff'" with Ferguson. Ferguson then reached into the backseat and rubbed the 14-year-old's pants.

The 14-year-old told police that he pulled a handgun from his backpack and shot Ferguson in the head. Ferguson then got out of the car and fled the scene.

Investigators spoke to the 16-year-old boy who said he had met Ferguson over Instagram months before the shooting. Documents say Ferguson gave the 16-year-old money in exchange for future sexual favors but was mad when the 16-year-old wouldn’t have sex.

The 16-year-old told police that he was meeting with Ferguson to discuss money owed. He added that he never promised Ferguson sexual favors with the 14-year-old. He told investigators that he made sexual gestures toward Ferguson inside the car but only saw Ferguson reach into the backseat then the gunshot.

Police obtained the 16-year-old’s login information and found messages where Ferguson made sexual references towards the teen.