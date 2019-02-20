Police: 13-year-old girl nearly kidnapped while walking to bus stop

BATON ROUGE - A teenage girl was chased by a stranger while walking to her bus stop earlier this week, police confirmed Wednesday.

The 13-year-old girl was walking in the Eastgate subdivision early Monday when an unidentified man pulled up alongside her. Police said the girl began to run when the man tried to speak to her, and he chased after her.

The girl made it back home and was able to contact police.

A BRPD spokesperson said Wednesday that the department had reached out to the school system about the attempted abduction. Police initially said the incident happened last week but later clarified it was actually Monday morning.

No further details have been made available at this time.