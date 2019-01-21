Police: 12-year-old girl dies after makeshift snow fort collapses

Photo: Arlington Heights Police Department

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 12-year-old girl is dead, and a 9-year-old girl is recovering after a makeshift snow fort collapsed on top of them in Illinois.

The Arlington Heights Police Department said the girls were at church Sunday when they went outside to play, ABC News reports. When the girls hadn't returned about an hour later, their families went to look for them.

"At this time there is no reason to suspect foul play, as this appears to be a tragic accident," police said in a statement.

Reports say the older girl was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Authorities say the 9-year-old girl was hospitalized for hypothermia