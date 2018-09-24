75°
Police: 11 injured in 17-vehicle wreck in Louisiana

Monday, September 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say at least 11 people have been injured in a Louisiana wreck involving 17 vehicles.

News outlets report New Orleans police say no one was seriously injured in the Sunday wreck on Interstate 10 near New Orleans. Authorities say heavy rain that afternoon may have had a role in the wreck, which involved a total of 43 people. The other people involved in the wreck declined to be taken to hospitals by emergency medical services.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a wall along the highway. They say drivers trying to avoid that wreck then caused additional crashes. It's unclear if any citations will be issued.

Portions of the westbound highway were closed for hours following the crash.

