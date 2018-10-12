63°
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed Detroit funeral home

2 hours 33 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 October 12, 2018 8:58 PM October 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - Detroit police say the bodies of 11 babies have been found hidden in a ceiling of a funeral home that the state of Michigan closed six months ago.
 
Authorities say construction workers found the bodies Friday at the Cantrell Funeral Home on the city's east side. Police say nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and two were found in caskets.
 
Detroit police have ordered a search of the building to ensure there are no additional bodies inside.
 
Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended the license of the funeral home in April after inspectors found decomposing embalmed bodies and other violations. Violations also included two improperly stored bodies covered in what appeared to be mold and a third body with unknown fluids covering the facial area.

