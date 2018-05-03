86°
Police: 1 person critical after Nashville mall shooting, suspect in custody

May 03, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville police said a suspect is in custody and there's no further threat after a person was wounded inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall.

The mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene. One person was taken in critical condition to Skyline Medical Center, the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet.

Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall, but officers were sweeping the property as a precaution.

