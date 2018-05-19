Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting after Georgia graduation

70°
3 hours 53 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 May 18, 2018 9:31 PM May 18, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Police say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people leaving a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.
 
A Clayton County Police statement said "one person is now confirmed deceased" after the Friday night shooting. The incident followed a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.
 
The county schools' safety chief, Thomas Trawick, says people going to their cars got into an argument that led to the shooting. He says it happened on the campus of Mount Zion High School, which provided overflow parking for people attending the ceremony at the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro. That's about 20 miles south of Atlanta.
 
A heavy police presence remained at the scene late Friday night.

