Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Lafayette police say a 21-year-old Alexandria man is accused of shooting two men in his ex-girlfriend's Lafayette apartment, killing one man and critically wounding the other.



Cpl. Paul Mouton, a police spokesman, says in a news release that arrest warrants accuse Tavis Jenkins of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.



He identifies the dead man as the woman's roommate, 17-year-old Antonio Means. He says the wounded man is 23. His name has not been released.



Mouton says Jenkins walked in on them and his ex-girlfriend, and pulled a gun when the older man tried to escort him out.



He says the 23-year-old was shot twice and Means once.



Mouton says the ex-girlfriend was not injured, but warrants also accuse Jenkins of trying to kill her.