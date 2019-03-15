Latest Weather Blog
Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - Lafayette police say a 21-year-old Alexandria man is accused of shooting two men in his ex-girlfriend's Lafayette apartment, killing one man and critically wounding the other.
Cpl. Paul Mouton, a police spokesman, says in a news release that arrest warrants accuse Tavis Jenkins of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
He identifies the dead man as the woman's roommate, 17-year-old Antonio Means. He says the wounded man is 23. His name has not been released.
Mouton says Jenkins walked in on them and his ex-girlfriend, and pulled a gun when the older man tried to escort him out.
He says the 23-year-old was shot twice and Means once.
Mouton says the ex-girlfriend was not injured, but warrants also accuse Jenkins of trying to kill her.
