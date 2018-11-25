75°
Police: 1 cyclist dead, 1 critical after car hits 14 bikers

Sunday, November 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Sun Sentinel
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Police say one bicyclist has died and another has been critically injured after a car crashed into a group of 14 cyclists in South Florida.
  
Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone tells news outlets that five cyclists suffered minor injuries Sunday morning.
  
The group was riding along a state road in Davie, near Fort Lauderdale, when they were hit. According to authorities, the driver told police she was distracted but doesn't remember from what.
  
Leone says speed, alcohol or drugs aren't believed to be a factor.
  
Leone also says the driver reported that the sun was in her eyes just before the crash.

