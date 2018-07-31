Poker machines cleaned out, ATM damaged in daiquiri shop break-in

CUT OFF- Deputies say a daiquiri shop in Lafourche Parish was trashed in an overnight burglary.

On Monday, authorities responded to Royal Daiquiris on Highway 3161 in Cut Off. Investigators say the owner arrived at the business and found a window had been broken. Inside, the owner discovered that poker machines were missing money and the ATM had been damaged.

Investigators learned that a worker left the business around 2:20 a.m. that morning. It's believed the burglary occurred between that time and approximately 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to submit a tip anonymously by phone at 1-800-743-7433.