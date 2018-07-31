88°
Latest Weather Blog
Poker machines cleaned out, ATM damaged in daiquiri shop break-in
CUT OFF- Deputies say a daiquiri shop in Lafourche Parish was trashed in an overnight burglary.
On Monday, authorities responded to Royal Daiquiris on Highway 3161 in Cut Off. Investigators say the owner arrived at the business and found a window had been broken. Inside, the owner discovered that poker machines were missing money and the ATM had been damaged.
Investigators learned that a worker left the business around 2:20 a.m. that morning. It's believed the burglary occurred between that time and approximately 8:30 a.m.
Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to submit a tip anonymously by phone at 1-800-743-7433.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver sentenced in 2016 crash that killed two kids
-
Leaders to discuss student protection during EBR School Safety Summit
-
One transported after car crashes into fire truck on I-10
-
Port Allen council could intervene in unsolved murder
-
Crews clear chemical leak off Airline Highway; evacuated residents allowed to return...