Pointe Coupee steps up patrols following deadly crashes

NEW ROADS- The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office increased patrols around the community following three deadly crashes over a period of three weeks.



Overtime is being paid to deputies and additional manpower is being added to increase traffic patrols. The increase comes at a time when authorities are expecting the population to double for Memorial Day weekend.



The crashes began occurring on April 24 on Island Road where one person died. Then, on May 5, another deadly wreck occurred on False River Road. Finally, another one happened on May 13 on Island Road.



Deputy Kendrick Anderson said the patrols are important for the community to stay safe.



"It's critical to slow drivers down for their safety and in the case of an accident it's harmful to the community and to the families and parties driving the vehicles," Anderson said.



The fog hadn't event cleared Friday when drivers began behaving badly on the roads. At least two were stopped driving 67 miles per hour according to radar in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.



One lady, Brittney Lopez had a flood of problems. Her stop revealed: no insurance, no license plate, no license, no registration, expired inspection sticker, and speeding.



Lopez had her mom and a child in the car. She gave a deputy consent to search and he found a gun and a bottle of Jack Daniels in the trunk. He also discovered old food with maggots that Lopez said had been there for two years.



In the end, her car was towed and she'll have to prove she has insurance and proper registration before her vehicle is released.



Anderson's professionalism was on display the entire day. The love he exuded for his job trickled right over to the compassion for the people he just issued a citation for.



"Just remember we're your friends," Anderson said to Lopez's child. "If you ever need help, you come to us, ok? Try to have a safe trip."



The beefed up patrols in Pointe Coupee Parish will run through Memorial Day.