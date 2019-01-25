44°
Pointe Coupee Schools superintendent submits retirement letter
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Pointe Coupee Schools Superintendent Kevin Lemoine has officially submitted his retirement letter to the parish school board.
The board approved the request during a meeting Thursday night. Lemoine, who has been in the position for four years, will retire on July 1.
His current contract is set to expire on December 31, 2020, but officials say there are no consequences for leaving early.
WBRZ was given a copy of the letter.
