Pointe Coupee Parish inmate escapes custody, arrested hours later

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office says an inmate escaped the parish detention center early Friday morning, only to be recaptured four hours later.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jarred Brown escaped through a door opened by an operator at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center at 2:16 a.m. The operator failed to correctly identify Brown as an inmate.

Through the combined effort of multiple agencies, Brown was recaptured and booked at 6 a.m. He's charged with DWI and drug possession.

Sheriff's Deputies have not said where Brown was found or if he'll face additional charges for his escape.