Pointe Coupee Parish announces Mardi Gras parade schedule

1 hour 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 January 15, 2019 8:10 AM January 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Many people have already started counting down the days until Mardi Gras.

Ahead of the March festivities, Pointe Coupee Parish has announced its Mardi Gras parade schedule.

 

Livonia Carnival Association Parade

March 3, 2019

Livonia, LA  70755

Time: 1 p.m.

 

Lundi Gras Parade

March 4, 2019

Batchelor, LA 70715

Time: 11 a.m.

 

Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade

March 5, 2019

New Roads, LA  70760

Time: 10:30 a.m.

 

New Roads Lions Club Parade

March 5, 2019

New Roads, LA  70760

Time: 1:30 p.m.

