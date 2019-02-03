53°
Pointe Coupee Parish announces Mardi Gras parade schedule
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Many people have already started counting down the days until Mardi Gras.
Ahead of the March festivities, Pointe Coupee Parish has announced its Mardi Gras parade schedule.
Livonia Carnival Association Parade
March 3, 2019
Livonia, LA 70755
Time: 1 p.m.
Lundi Gras Parade
March 4, 2019
Batchelor, LA 70715
Time: 11 a.m.
Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade
March 5, 2019
New Roads, LA 70760
Time: 10:30 a.m.
New Roads Lions Club Parade
March 5, 2019
New Roads, LA 70760
Time: 1:30 p.m.