Pointe Coupee deputies seeking missing man last seen in November
POINTE COUPEE - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is seeking a man who's been missing from the parish since late 2017.
According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old Jeremy Debetaz was last seen in mid-November. His wallet was later found on LA 15 south of Concordia Parish.
Debetaz is a 6' tall and weighs about 260 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office at 225-694-3737 or CID at 225-638-5445.
