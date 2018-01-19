Pointe Coupee deputies seeking missing man last seen in November

POINTE COUPEE - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is seeking a man who's been missing from the parish since late 2017.

According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old Jeremy Debetaz was last seen in mid-November. His wallet was later found on LA 15 south of Concordia Parish.

Debetaz is a 6' tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office at 225-694-3737 or CID at 225-638-5445.