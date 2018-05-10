Point 27 honors fallen officer Christoper Lawton

ATLANTA, GA- Point 27, an Atlanta based nonprofit, has sent thin blue line scripture-inscribed dog tags called Shields of Strength to the Zachary Police Department to honor fallen officer Christopher Lawton.

Lawton was killed in March, as he executed a high-risk warrant in Baker. Lawton was run over by a U-Haul truck. Investigators say it was driven by Albert Franklin who was wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 assault rifle.

According to a release, Point 27 also sent scripture-inscribed folded flag pendant necklaces to Lawton's family.

“We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Lawton made and we will not forget his family," said US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd, director of Point 27. "We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to thank the officers for putting their lives on the line to protect Americans. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their community. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”

The back of the dog tags are inscribed with Matthews 5:9, "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they be called children of God." The folded flag pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13, "Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one's life for one's friends."

For more information about Point 27, click here.