Poche Plantation Arts and Crafts Show set for this weekend

CONVENT - The Poche Plantation Arts and Crafts Show is almost here.

The festival will be held on the historic grounds of the nationally registered Poche Plantation along River Road October 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be Louisiana artists, handmade craft booths, and live music. Festival-goers can also enjoy plenty of food for purchase.

There will be lots of fun activities for children including a petting zoo, pony rides, and bounce houses.

Parking is free and entrance into the festival is $5.