70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Poche Plantation Arts and Crafts Show set for this weekend

1 hour 13 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, October 16 2018 Oct 16, 2018 October 16, 2018 10:37 AM October 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CONVENT - The Poche Plantation Arts and Crafts Show is almost here.

The festival will be held on the historic grounds of the nationally registered Poche Plantation along River Road October 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be Louisiana artists, handmade craft booths, and live music. Festival-goers can also enjoy plenty of food for purchase.

There will be lots of fun activities for children including a petting zoo, pony rides, and bounce houses.

Parking is free and entrance into the festival is $5.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days