Poche carries LSU Baseball to 4-0 win over Baylor

1 hour 55 minutes 26 seconds ago March 04, 2017 Mar 4, 2017 Saturday, March 04 2017 March 04, 2017 8:01 PM in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSUSports.net

HOUSTON, Tx. - The Tigers defeated Baylor 4-0 Saturday after another strong performance from Senior Pitcher Jared Poche.

Poche fired seven shutout innings during the win at Minute Maid Park. Right fielder Greg Deichmann put an exclamation point on the afternoon with a solo home run in the sixth inning as LSU defeated Baylor in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. 

