Plumbers working overtime following stint of winter weather

BATON ROUGE - Most roads are back open, which means local plumbers are heading out to tackle the countless pipes that need repair.

"Today all we're focusing on is water breaks," Damon Blanchard of Central Plumbing Company said. "We're not doing any regular service calls."

The overflow of work is something Blanchard is used to.

"This is our bread and butter," Blanchard said. "We love this time of year."

Crews out dealing with frozen faucets and busted pipes are expecting to work longer hours.

"We're gonna try to get to as many as we can as long as the roads are still safe for us to drive," Blanchard said. "We'll be at it again tomorrow and Saturday and Sunday if we have to."

If you can't manage to find an available plumber, there are a few tips to try yourself.

Keep the faucets on and wait until they defrost. You can also use a hair dryer or heating blanket to speed up the process. However, plumbers say there are electrical hazards associated with those methods.