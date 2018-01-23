Plumbers still busy after last week's freeze

BATON ROUGE - Even though temperatures are warming up, area plumbers are still being kept busy from the past week of frigid temperatures.

Central Plumbing is pulling out all their assets to recover from the more than 1,000 freeze break calls they received.

"It’s been extremely busy, there’s freeze breaks all over the city,” said Paul Avery with Central Plumbing Co. “We've been trying to get to as many people as we can."

At one house in Denham Springs, two plumbers spent the day fixing a pipe that burst in the attic.

"It's a three quarter cap on their air chambers for their hot water heater so we cut it, and put a new one on there and test the water to make sure there is no other leaks in the home,” Avery explained.

This is a type of fix crews have been doing over and over, even responding to calls on the weekends just to keep up. Last week, the focus was getting customers’ water back on.

“If they had older pipes and their whole system needed to be done, we just fixed it to at least where they'd have water in parts of their house,” Avery said.

Now, they're returning to those original calls coming back with permanent fixes.

“We're going back and removing any of the older piping,” Avery added.

All of this is in addition to the everyday calls like a backed up sewer line or a gas leak. The company just started to get to those calls Monday, likely pushing them behind schedule for another month.