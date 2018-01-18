Plumbers seeing increase in work due to freeze

BATON ROUGE – Freezing temperatures are sticking around the capitol area a little bit longer, but for local plumbing companies, the work has already started.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Brandon LeBlanc of Central Plumbing Company said. “The calls are still coming in.”

The volume of calls are so high they are having to prioritize what work they can do.

“People that aren’t able to turn off their water, we’re trying to get to first,” LeBlanc said.

The increased workload comes as Central Plumbing is just wrapping up projects from the last freeze Baton Rouge had.

“Considering we just caught up from the last freeze, it’s probably gonna put us back a week," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc is asking for customers to work with them as they wade through all of the plumbing problems this winter weather has caused.

“Just be patient, we’re doing our best to service everyone we can,” LeBlanc said.