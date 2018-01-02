Plumbers busy working calls for frozen, broken lines

CENTRAL - The weather is keeping plumbing companies busy this week repairing frozen and split pipes. The emergency calls increased Tuesday morning and rose steadily throughout the afternoon.

Central Plumbing Company is having to shift their normal work to address emergencies at homes, daycare centers and dentist offices. Industrial Manager Brandon LeBlanc says their work is just getting started.

"The calls are really starting to come in," he said. "People realizing they don't have water, maybe frozen pipes."

Late Tuesday morning, a pipe at the front of Wisteria Lakes Subdivision in Central split in half, spraying water. At the time, temperatures were just barely above freezing. Another customer along Sullivan Road reported frozen pipes this morning. A pipe feeding a hose above ground froze and split creating an icy display in front of the house.

"If they have pipes on the outside and they're not covered, they're going to freeze," said LeBlanc.

He says if you don't have water running inside the house and think your pipes are frozen, find the shut-off valve or the meter and turn it off.

"The last thing you want is for a pipe to burst while they're not home," he said.

Plumbers say don't let your guard down yet and take precautions if you haven't already. The freeze/thaw will continue through the week and Central Plumbing Company says it hasn't seen the worst of it yet.

Just Tuesday afternoon, Central Plumbing Company said it received well over 60 phone calls for frozen or broken lines. It's working to get as many people taken care of as possible.