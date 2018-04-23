Plenty of sunshine and warming on deck

Clearing skies through the start of your workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: The cold front that brought some showers and storms early in the morning, is still providing lingering cloud cover into this evening. Clouds will continue to break up overnight and into Monday, as high pressure sits in from the northwest. This will produce mostly sunny skies to start the workweek, but will keep temperatures mild as highs only reach into the mid 70s through the afternoon.

Up Next: High pressure will keep mostly sunny skies overhead into the workweek, keeping things beautiful through Wednesday. Temperatures will be slowly warming into the low 80s on Tuesday, and will continue into the upper 70s to low 80s for much of the week. The next batch of showers moves in early Thursday morning, but will be mainly scattered light showers as a front moves through Louisiana.

THE EXPLANATION:

Cloud cover has been sticking around through much of the day and evening, which is now keeping temperatures rather mild. Clouds will break overnight, which will allow for heat to escape into the atmosphere and effectively cool temperatures down into the mid to upper 50s Monday morning. High pressure will be coming in from the northwest through the day on Monday, and will stick around through much of the day on Wednesday. It will begin to retreat into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, as a cold front will be moving through Oklahoma. This frontal system is associated with a low pressure that is in Canada, so the front will be weakening as it moves southeast into Texas and Arkansas. It will begin to fall apart as it moves into the Pelican State and proceeds into the Gulf by Thursday evening. This front should stall to our south as it continues to degrade, but not before bringing a chance for a spotty drizzle on Friday as a weak trough dips into the area. The uncertainties with Friday’s showers is how deep the trough dips. Currently, it looks to have a tough time grabbing energy because of the showers from the day before, but we could see these chances increase as we go through the week – so stay tuned!

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

