Plea spares rapist a life term; victim, a 2nd trial ordea

1 hour 21 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 April 30, 2018 7:40 PM April 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WGNO
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former New Orleans police officer has pleaded guilty to the 2003 rape of his ex-girlfriend's child.
  
Forty-three-year-old Michael Thomassie had been convicted of first-degree rape in 2015. But, the conviction, which carries a life sentence, was overturned on appeal.
  
On Monday he pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and sexual molestation of a juvenile under age 13. He received 10 years on the molestation charge, but with eight years of that suspended. He received five years on the second-degree rape charge.
  
He would become eligible for parole after serving two years and is being given credit for more than a year already served.
  
The District Attorney's Office said the plea deal was accepted after the victim, now age 22, said she didn't want to go through a second trial.

