85°
Latest Weather Blog
Plea set for Mississippi man in rape and killing of nuns
LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns.
Rodney Earl Sanders is scheduled to enter pleas in an agreement that a prosecutor says averts the possibility of the death penalty.
District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver has said the plea deal calls for Sanders to be sentenced to life without parole.
Sanders is accused of raping and stabbing to death Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill. The two nurse practitioners were found at home after failing to show up for work at a clinic in one of the poorest areas of the U.S.
The two sisters' religious orders, based in Nazareth, Kentucky, and Milwaukee, have opposed the death penalty for Sanders because it contradicts Catholic teaching.
A public defender declined comment Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police release video of officers beaten in New Orleans brawl
-
Permanent injunction wanted for proposed Ascension Parish development
-
Residents praising NOPD response following weekend brawl on Bourbon Street
-
LSU caretakers respond to Mike the Tiger pouncing video
-
Some Metro Councilmemebers like new road tax plan better than last one
Sports Video
-
LSU Track star Aleia Hobbs happy she could represent her home state...
-
14-year-old CoCo Gauff wants to be the next star in pro tennis
-
Pete Jenkins reflects on 2017 season
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence