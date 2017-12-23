55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plea in drug case means 10 years to life for Texas man

1 day 7 hours 51 minutes ago Friday, December 22 2017 Dec 22, 2017 December 22, 2017 7:42 AM December 22, 2017 in Crime
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS- A Texas man faces a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to a drug charge at federal court in New Orleans.

Court documents show the minimum sentence faced by 27-year-old Victor Esquivel is 10 years.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans' office says in a Thursday news release that Esquivel, of Brownsville, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors said he conspired with two others to distribute about 28 kilograms of cocaine. The investigation developed from a St. Tammany Parish traffic stop involving one of the conspirators.

Sentencing is set for March 28.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days