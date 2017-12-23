Plea in drug case means 10 years to life for Texas man

NEW ORLEANS- A Texas man faces a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to a drug charge at federal court in New Orleans.

Court documents show the minimum sentence faced by 27-year-old Victor Esquivel is 10 years.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans' office says in a Thursday news release that Esquivel, of Brownsville, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors said he conspired with two others to distribute about 28 kilograms of cocaine. The investigation developed from a St. Tammany Parish traffic stop involving one of the conspirators.

Sentencing is set for March 28.