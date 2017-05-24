66°
Playboy model who shot nude of unwitting woman due in court
LOS ANGELES - A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge.
A lawyer for Dani Mathers said she's planning to show up at a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for posting the photo on Snapchat with a caption saying she couldn't "unsee" the image.
Defense attorney Dana Cole says he hopes to work out a settlement.
Cole says prosecutors want a guilty plea and community service on a highway crew.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney says no plea deal has been offered.
