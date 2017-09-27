78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

38 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 September 27, 2017 10:27 PM September 27, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LOS ANGELES - Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91.
 
The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family.
 
Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.
 
Playboy's buxom models were the objects of millions of men's fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America's "Puritanical" attitudes toward sex.
 
For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant fantasy party at Playboy mansions in Chicago and then in Los Angeles.


This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days