69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plaques at Ole Miss acknowledge its historic ties to slavery

8 hours 48 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, March 05 2018 Mar 5, 2018 March 05, 2018 2:19 PM March 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: University of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The University of Mississippi is acknowledging its historical connections to slave labor, slave owners, and officials who set policies that stripped African-Americans of voting rights after the Civil War.

The university on Friday unveiled six plaques on its main campus in Oxford to provide information about the history of the school, which was founded in 1848.

One plaque says 10 of the university's original buildings were constructed with slave labor. Three of the buildings, including the university's main administrative center, are still in use.

The university started an effort in 2014 to provide historical context on the campus that was rocked by violence after court-ordered integration in 1962. In 2016, the school added a plaque to provide information about slavery to a Confederate soldier statue that's been on campus since 1906.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days