Plaquemines Parish reaches $45 million settlement with BP over 2010 oil spill

Plaquemines Parish has reached a $45 million settlement Tuesday with BP over the 2010 Oil Spill.

Plaquemines Parish was one of the few that decided not to take part in the $20 billion settlement in 2015 over damages between BP and local, state and federal governments.

The parish juts out into the Gulf of Mexico from the southeastern tip of Louisiana. Parts of its coastline were affected when the Deepwater Horizon offshore rig exploded in 2010.

A news conference is expected Wednesday to discuss further details.