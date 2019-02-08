Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemines drops suit against oil and gas companies
NEW ORLEANS - Plaquemines Parish has dropped a lawsuit against oil and gas companies over damages the oil industry allegedly caused to wetlands in the coastal parish by digging numerous canals.
On Thursday, the parish council voted to dismiss the suit.
The council's move was a blow to environmentalists and others who've argued for years that the oil and gas industry should be forced to pay for damage to wetlands. Business groups, meanwhile, hailed the vote as a victory.
Meanwhile, similar suits filed by neighboring Jefferson Parish and by a board overseeing flood protection surrounding New Orleans are still alive.
The suits have been the subject of intense debate in a state with deep ties to the oil industry but which is also grappling with catastrophic coastal land loss.
