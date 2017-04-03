78°
Plaquemine shopping center evacuated due to bomb threat

By: Kevin Dupuy
PLAQUEMINE – Police say a shopping center in Plaquemine has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made Monday afternoon.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, the threat was made after 1 p.m. to the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Belleview Drive. Police have evacuated the shopping center as a precaution.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.

