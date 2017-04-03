Plaquemine shopping center evacuated due to bomb threat

Image: Google Maps

PLAQUEMINE – Police say a shopping center in Plaquemine has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made Monday afternoon.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, the threat was made after 1 p.m. to the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Belleview Drive. Police have evacuated the shopping center as a precaution.

