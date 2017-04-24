Plaquemine Police Department to hold event for prescription drug disposal

PLAQUEMINE – The Plaquemine Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting an event for residents to bring in their expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can bring their pills for disposal to the Plaquemine Police Department located at 23540 Railroad Avenue. The service is free and anonymous. Only pills and patches will be disposed of.

In October 2016, more than 730,000 pounds of prescription drugs were disposed of at sites operated by the DEA along with state and local law enforcement agencies.

The event is an effort to lessen the risk of prescription drug misuse.