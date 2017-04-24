Plaquemine cable service provider to join EATEL

PLAQUEMINE – EATEL announced that Clear Choice Communications has become members with the company.

The acquisition is scheduled to be completed by early summer, the company says.

Clear Choice Communications provides cable television, internet and phone services to residents and business customers in Plaquemine.

"We feel EATEL's innovative suite of products and services will be well received in the community," Josh Descant, president of EATEL, said.

Frances Tempanaro, Clear Choice's General manager, will oversee the transition and will continue to manage in the Plaquemine market with an emphasis on Marketing.

"We have been growing for the past five years and joining with the EATEL family will help us speed the process of reaching more neighborhoods," Tempanaro said.