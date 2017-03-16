51°
Planters NUTmobile makes Wearin' of the Green Parade debut
BATON ROUGE - The Capitol City is expected to be a little more 'nutty' this weekend.
The Planters NUTmobile has made it's way to town, ahead of the 32nd annual Wearin of the Green parade. Yes, Mr. Peanut cracked, and is here as well. Saturday will be the the NUTmobile's debut at the parade.
The parade route isn't the only place to see the giant peanut though. Here's a list of the other locations:
Thursday
Carter's Supermarket
Walker South Road
Walker
10a - 4p
Friday
Reeve's Supermarket
North Harrell's Ferry Road
Baton Rouge
10a - 1p
Matherne's Supermarket
Bluebonnet Boulevard
Baton Rouge
2p - 5p
