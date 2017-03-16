Planters NUTmobile makes Wearin' of the Green Parade debut

BATON ROUGE - The Capitol City is expected to be a little more 'nutty' this weekend.

The Planters NUTmobile has made it's way to town, ahead of the 32nd annual Wearin of the Green parade. Yes, Mr. Peanut cracked, and is here as well. Saturday will be the the NUTmobile's debut at the parade.

The parade route isn't the only place to see the giant peanut though. Here's a list of the other locations:

Thursday

Carter's Supermarket

Walker South Road

Walker

10a - 4p

Friday

Reeve's Supermarket

North Harrell's Ferry Road

Baton Rouge

10a - 1p

Matherne's Supermarket

Bluebonnet Boulevard

Baton Rouge

2p - 5p