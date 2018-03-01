61°
Latest Weather Blog
Plans for steel tariffs sink US stocks
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks fell sharply as investors worried that President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum will lead to retaliation from other countries.
Trump told industry executives Thursday he would impose the tariffs next week. The head of the European Commission said the region would respond in kind.
Industrial companies like Boeing and Caterpillar that use steel and aluminum fell sharply, as did exporters like Apple whose overseas sales could be hurt by a trade war. Steel makers rose.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 36 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,677.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 420 points, or 1.7 percent, to 24,608. The Nasdaq fell 92 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,180.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.80 percent.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana