Latest Weather Blog
Planned Parenthood asks judge to halt Texas Medicaid cuts
AUSTIN, Texas - Planned Parenthood is asking a federal judge to stop Texas from cutting off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January.
The request for an injunction was filed late Friday in Austin. It's part of ongoing lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood against Texas last year.
Planned Parenthood has successfully used federal courts to block other Republican-controlled states from similarly ousting the organization from Medicaid programs.
Planned Parenthood says about $4 million that helps serve nearly 11,000 low-income women each year is at stake. The reimbursements cover services that include well-women exams and screening for sexually transmitted diseases.
No public funding in Texas is used for abortions. But Republicans nationwide have sought to weaken Planned Parenthood through funding cuts because of its abortion services offered.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flood victims frustrated with mortgage companies, AG offering help
-
Police warn against firing guns for New Year's celebrations
-
Hometown eyes on Derrius Guice for Citrus Bowl breakout
-
Protect and serve: NOPD officers serve meals
-
Livingston Parish fire district faces budget cuts because of flood