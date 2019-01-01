Plank Road warehouse burns in New Year's Day blaze

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews worked to contain an early morning fire at an area business Tuesday.

The initial address dispatched was for 5154 Plank Road, which comes back to Sam's Men's Fashions.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, arson is not suspected in the blaze. Investigators believe the fire started inside a rear door of the warehouse where clothing and other combustible materials were stored.

No injuries were reported.

Crews say the building received about $300,000 worth of damage.

Louisiana's Corporate filing does not list the business as being in good standing after annual reports were not filed.