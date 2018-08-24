93°
Latest Weather Blog
Plank Road closed in Zachary after major crash involving 18-wheeler
ZACHARY - Crews are responding to a serious crash that shut down Plank Road Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Plank Road near Dyer Road. Authorities say the incident involved an 18-wheeler and a pick-up truck, and at least one person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.
Plank Road is currently shut down at the scene of the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Local deputy does the "Cha Cha" with French Settlement students
-
Teens charged with murder in recent shooting will remain in jail
-
Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through 'Fill The Boat' event
-
One dead after train crashes into garbage truck in Gonzales
-
Crews responding after report of multiple pedestrians struck at LSU
Sports Video
-
Thursday Sports Hits - Fulton News, Jaguar Journal, Outdoors
-
Friday Night Blitz: 2018 preseason previews and predictions
-
Could K'Lavon Chaisson break the LSU sack record?
-
WBRZ+ to broadcast thought-provoking analysis of tumultuous start to LSU's football season
-
LSU football players discuss team accountability