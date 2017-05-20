Planes hits truck on LAX Airport runway

Photo: ABC News

LOS ANGELES - Authorities say an Aeromexico flight clipped an airport utility truck while taxiing after landing at Los Angeles International Airport.



Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said Saturday the plane clipped the service truck, causing it to overturn.



Pedregon says no one on the plane was injured. He says the airport has continued operations as usual.



Fire officials say as many as six people from the truck were being treated following the collision.



Pedregon says the incident involved Aeromexico flight 642. An internet search shows the flight took off from Mexico City.