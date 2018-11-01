Planes damaged at Baton Rouge Airport during overnight storm

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - Damage caused by severe weather early Thursday morning extended to the Baton Rouge Airport as well, causing significant damage to multiple aircraft.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple single-engine planes were damaged at the BTR hangars Thursday. One of the aircraft was reportedly tossed into the air and traveled about 1,000 feet.

Officials said that plane was a total loss. It's unclear if the other damaged aircraft can be salvaged.

Other damages were reported across the East Baton Rouge area in the early morning hours, including reports of trees collapsing onto homes.