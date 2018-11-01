67°
Planes damaged at Baton Rouge Airport during overnight storm

2 hours 33 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 November 01, 2018 1:04 PM November 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - Damage caused by severe weather early Thursday morning extended to the Baton Rouge Airport as well, causing significant damage to multiple aircraft.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple single-engine planes were damaged at the BTR hangars Thursday. One of the aircraft was reportedly tossed into the air and traveled about 1,000 feet.

Officials said that plane was a total loss. It's unclear if the other damaged aircraft can be salvaged.

Other damages were reported across the East Baton Rouge area in the early morning hours, including reports of trees collapsing onto homes.

